U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Shevchik Jr., the assistant adjutant general, air, Vermont National Guard, shoots his 9 mm Sig Sauer pistol at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont, May 27, 2026. Shevchik, along with other general officers, practiced their small-arms marksmanship skills while also qualifying on their assigned weapons. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 13:43
|Photo ID:
|9725598
|VIRIN:
|260527-Z-CB896-1006
|Resolution:
|4709x3139
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Locked and Loaded [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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