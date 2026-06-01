JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership

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Canadian Army Brig. Gen. Robert McBride, outgoing 11th Airborne Division deputy commanding general of operations, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Cogbill, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, embrace during the Circle of Honor, an official farewell ceremony, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 28, 2026. The 11th Airborne Division ‘Arctic Angels’ specialize in arctic warfare, airborne operations, combined arms and urban warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Frank Houseton)