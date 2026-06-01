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    JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership [Image 8 of 13]

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    JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Frank Houseton 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Canadian Army Brig. Gen. Robert McBride, outgoing 11th Airborne Division deputy commanding general of operations, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Cogbill, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, embrace during the Circle of Honor, an official farewell ceremony, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 28, 2026. The 11th Airborne Division ‘Arctic Angels’ specialize in arctic warfare, airborne operations, combined arms and urban warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Frank Houseton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 20:28
    Photo ID: 9724385
    VIRIN: 260528-F-UJ405-1240
    Resolution: 4268x2845
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Frank Houseton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership
    JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership
    JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership
    JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership
    JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership
    JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership
    JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership
    JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership
    JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership
    JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership
    JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership
    JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership
    JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership

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    11th Airborne Division
    JBER
    Arctic Angels
    Alaska

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