JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership

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Samantha McBride, spouse of Canadian Army Brig. Gen. Robert McBride, outgoing 11th Airborne Division deputy commanding general of operations, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Cogbill, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, embrace during the Circle of Honor, an official farewell ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 28, 2026. The ceremony recognized the departure of McBride and U.S. Army Col. Jimmy Howell, outgoing division chief of staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Frank Houseton)