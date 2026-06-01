JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership

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U.S. Army Col. Jimmy Howell, outgoing 11th Airborne Division chief of staff, addresses attendees during the Circle of Honor, an official farewell ceremony, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 28, 2026. The ceremony recognized the departure of Canadian Army Brig. Gen. Robert McBride, outgoing division deputy commanding general of operations, and U.S. Army Col. Jimmy Howell, outgoing division chief of staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Frank Houseton)