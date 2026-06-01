JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership

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U.S. Army Soldiers prepare to give bouquets to spouses of outgoing commanders during the Circle of Honor, an official farewell ceremony, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska May 28, 2026. The Circle of Honor ceremony recognized the departure of Canadian Army Brig. Gen. Robert McBride, outgoing 11th Airborne Division deputy commanding general of operations, and U.S. Army Col. Jimmy Howell, outgoing division chief of staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Frank Houseton)