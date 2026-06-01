U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Davis, commander, Alaskan Command, Alaska North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, and Eleventh Air Force, attends the Circle of Honor, an official farewell ceremony, as a guest of honor on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 28, 2026. The Circle of Honor ceremony recognized the departure of Canadian Army Brig. Gen. Robert McBride, outgoing 11th Airborne Division deputy commanding general of operations, and U.S. Army Col. Jimmy Howell, outgoing division chief of staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Frank Houseton)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 20:28
|Photo ID:
|9724378
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-UJ405-1170
|Resolution:
|3979x2653
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Frank Houseton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.