JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Davis, commander, Alaskan Command, Alaska North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, and Eleventh Air Force, attends the Circle of Honor, an official farewell ceremony, as a guest of honor on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 28, 2026. The Circle of Honor ceremony recognized the departure of Canadian Army Brig. Gen. Robert McBride, outgoing 11th Airborne Division deputy commanding general of operations, and U.S. Army Col. Jimmy Howell, outgoing division chief of staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Frank Houseton)