JBER says farewell to 11th ABN senior leadership

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Samantha McBride, spouse of Canadian Army Brig. Gen. Robert McBride, outgoing 11th Airborne Division deputy commanding general of operations, center left, and Stephanie Howell, spouse of U.S. Army Col. Jimmy Howell, outgoing 11th Airborne Division chief of staff, center right, receive Meritorious Public Service Medals from division leadership during the Circle of Honor, an official farewell ceremony, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 28, 2026. The awards recognize the dedication they showed supporting their spouses and Soldiers on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Frank Houseton)