17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 17th Comptroller Squadron and Wing Staff Agencies present Maj. Andrew Onderick, 17th CPTS commander, with his first salute during a change of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. The 17th CPTS focuses on delivering financial management services to maximize installation resources, empower decision-makers, foster a culture of financial excellence and support the Department of War intelligence and firefighter technical training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)