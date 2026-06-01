U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 17th Comptroller Squadron and Wing Staff Agencies present Maj. Andrew Onderick, 17th CPTS commander, with his first salute during a change of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. The 17th CPTS focuses on delivering financial management services to maximize installation resources, empower decision-makers, foster a culture of financial excellence and support the Department of War intelligence and firefighter technical training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 15:55
|Photo ID:
|9723761
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-CK819-1111
|Resolution:
|4668x3106
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander
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