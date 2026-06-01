17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander

Photo By Senior Airman Brian Lummus | Goodfellow Base Honor Guard present the colors during a change of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. The Honor Guard team is charged with upholding exemplary standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, integrity, customs and courtesies, overall appearance and the representation of all Airmen who ever served. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Brian Lummus | Goodfellow Base Honor Guard present the colors during a change of command ceremony at...... read more read more

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Comptroller Squadron officiated a change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, June 2.

The 17th CPTS welcomed incoming commander, Maj. Andrew Onderick, and thanked the outgoing commander, Maj. Kelly Griffith, for her hard work and dedication to the squadron.

“Serving in this role has truly been the honor of my career,” said Griffith. “ I’m so grateful to share this final moment with all of you. You’ve truly made my first command simply unforgettable; Thank you from the bottom of my heart, and I wish you all nothing but the best.”

As Griffith moves on to her new role at Maxwell Air Force Base, Onderick will work as the advisor to wing, group and squadron commanders on all financial matters.

The 17th CPTS focuses on delivering financial management services to maximize installation resources, empower decision-makers, foster a culture of financial excellence and support the Department of War intelligence and firefighter technical training missions.

“To my new team at the 17th Comptroller Squadron and Wing Staff Agencies,” said Onderick. “It’s a great honor and privilege to be a commander, and I can’t wait to be at the forefront of everything that we do here. Thank you so much, and let’s get to work!”