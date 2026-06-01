U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander, passes the 17th Comptroller Squadron guidon to Maj. Andrew Onderick, 17th CPTS commander, during a change of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. Passing of the guidon is a long military tradition that represents the transfer of leadership responsibilities to the next commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 15:55
|Photo ID:
|9723754
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-CK819-1088
|Resolution:
|4369x2907
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander
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