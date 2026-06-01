17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander, passes the 17th Comptroller Squadron guidon to Maj. Andrew Onderick, 17th CPTS commander, during a change of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. Passing of the guidon is a long military tradition that represents the transfer of leadership responsibilities to the next commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)