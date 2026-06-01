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    17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 6]

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    17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander, passes the 17th Comptroller Squadron guidon to Maj. Andrew Onderick, 17th CPTS commander, during a change of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. Passing of the guidon is a long military tradition that represents the transfer of leadership responsibilities to the next commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 15:55
    Photo ID: 9723754
    VIRIN: 260602-F-CK819-1088
    Resolution: 4369x2907
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander
    17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander
    17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander
    17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander
    17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander

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    CPTS
    WSA
    ceremony
    change of command

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