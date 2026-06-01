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    17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 6]

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    17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    Goodfellow Base Honor Guard present the colors during a change of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. The Honor Guard team is charged with upholding exemplary standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, integrity, customs and courtesies, overall appearance and the representation of all Airmen who ever served. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 15:55
    Photo ID: 9723744
    VIRIN: 260602-F-CK819-1025
    Resolution: 5220x3473
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander
    17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander
    17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander
    17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander
    17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander

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    WSA
    ceremony
    change of command
    Honor Guard

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