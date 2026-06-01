17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander

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Goodfellow Base Honor Guard present the colors during a change of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. The Honor Guard team is charged with upholding exemplary standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, integrity, customs and courtesies, overall appearance and the representation of all Airmen who ever served. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)