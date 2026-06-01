Goodfellow Base Honor Guard present the colors during a change of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. The Honor Guard team is charged with upholding exemplary standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, integrity, customs and courtesies, overall appearance and the representation of all Airmen who ever served. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 15:55
|Photo ID:
|9723744
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-CK819-1025
|Resolution:
|5220x3473
|Size:
|5.54 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander
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