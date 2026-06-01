17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Onderick, 17th Comptroller Squadron commander, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. Onderick expressed his excitement to join the 17th Training Wing and be at the forefront of everything 17th CPTS and 17th Wing Staff Agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)