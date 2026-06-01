U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Onderick, 17th Comptroller Squadron commander, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. Onderick expressed his excitement to join the 17th Training Wing and be at the forefront of everything 17th CPTS and 17th Wing Staff Agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 15:55
|Photo ID:
|9723757
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-CK819-1100
|Resolution:
|5132x3415
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander
No keywords found.