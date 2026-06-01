U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander, presents Maj. Kelly Griffith, outgoing 17th Comptroller Squadron commander, with the Meritorious Service Medal certificate during a change of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. Griffith was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for distinguishing herself through outstanding achievements and service to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 15:55
|Photo ID:
|9723747
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-CK819-1044
|Resolution:
|2677x4024
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander
No keywords found.