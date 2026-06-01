17th Comptroller Squadron welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander, presents Maj. Kelly Griffith, outgoing 17th Comptroller Squadron commander, with the Meritorious Service Medal certificate during a change of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 2, 2026. Griffith was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for distinguishing herself through outstanding achievements and service to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)