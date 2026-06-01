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    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails [Image 12 of 21]

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    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails

    POMONA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Lawrence Brooks 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    A walking bridge installed by project office staff that spans a creek connected to the outlet channel of Pomona Lake in southeastern Kansas.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 12:59
    Photo ID: 9723124
    VIRIN: 260514-O-XH798-1705
    Resolution: 5992x3995
    Size: 7.96 MB
    Location: POMONA, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails [Image 21 of 21], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails

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    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails

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