A walking bridge installed by project office staff that spans a creek connected to the outlet channel of Pomona Lake in southeastern Kansas.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 12:59
|Photo ID:
|9723124
|VIRIN:
|260514-O-XH798-1705
|Resolution:
|5992x3995
|Size:
|7.96 MB
|Location:
|POMONA, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails [Image 21 of 21], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
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