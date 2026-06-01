Some horseback riders enjoying their ride after leaving the graveled portion of the equestrian trails at Hillsdale Lake on Tuesday, May 14.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 12:59
|Photo ID:
|9723095
|VIRIN:
|260514-O-XH798-1370
|Resolution:
|5975x3983
|Size:
|5.89 MB
|Location:
|HILLSDALE, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails [Image 21 of 21], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
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