The gateway to Old Mill Fishing Pond Trail at Stockton Lake where many kids learn how to fish.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 12:59
|Photo ID:
|9723121
|VIRIN:
|260516-O-XH798-6275
|Resolution:
|5092x3395
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|STOCKTON, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails [Image 21 of 21], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
No keywords found.