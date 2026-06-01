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    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails [Image 15 of 21]

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    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails

    MELVERN, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Lawrence Brooks 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    The paved entry and exit of the Interpretive Nature Trail that goes over the small levee built to split the original channel of the Marais des Cynges River.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 12:59
    Photo ID: 9723104
    VIRIN: 260514-O-XH798-3861
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: MELVERN, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails [Image 21 of 21], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails

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    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails

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    TAGS

    hiking
    trails
    Melvern Lake
    walking
    recreation

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