The paved entry and exit of the Interpretive Nature Trail that goes over the small levee built to split the original channel of the Marais des Cynges River.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 12:59
|Photo ID:
|9723104
|VIRIN:
|260514-O-XH798-3861
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|MELVERN, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails [Image 21 of 21], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
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