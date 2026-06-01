Date Taken: 05.16.2026 Date Posted: 06.03.2026 12:59 Photo ID: 9723118 VIRIN: 260516-O-XH798-1146 Resolution: 5116x3411 Size: 2.75 MB Location: STOCKTON, MISSOURI, US

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This work, Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails [Image 21 of 21], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.