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    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails [Image 20 of 21]

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    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails

    STOCKTON, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Lawrence Brooks 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    People getting some exercise at a gravel paved trail at Stockton Lake.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 12:59
    Photo ID: 9723115
    VIRIN: 260516-O-XH798-1923
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: STOCKTON, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails [Image 21 of 21], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails
    Boots on the ground: Exploring the heartland’s best trails

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