Port Dawg Memorial Run 2026

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U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in the Port Dawg Memorial Run at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The flag adorns a heavy chain staff, which represents the responsibility passed down to Airmen in the career field from Port Dawgs that have lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)