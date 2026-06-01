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    Port Dawg Memorial Run 2026 [Image 6 of 6]

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    Port Dawg Memorial Run 2026

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in the Port Dawg Memorial Run at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The flag adorns a heavy chain staff, which represents the responsibility passed down to Airmen in the career field from Port Dawgs that have lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 03:48
    Photo ID: 9722336
    VIRIN: 260520-F-WJ150-1291
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.83 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Port Dawg Memorial Run 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Indo-PACOM; USINDO-PACOM; USPACOM; 733rdAMS

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