The Port Dawg Memorial Run flag is displayed during a memorial run at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The flag is adorned with the aerial porter occupational badge and a thick black line through the center, signifying the passing of fellow Port Dawgs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 03:48
|Photo ID:
|9722335
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-WJ150-1282
|Resolution:
|2839x1893
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Port Dawg Memorial Run 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.