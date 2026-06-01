Port Dawg Memorial Run 2026

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The Port Dawg Memorial Run flag is displayed during a memorial run at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The flag is adorned with the aerial porter occupational badge and a thick black line through the center, signifying the passing of fellow Port Dawgs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)