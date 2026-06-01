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    Port Dawg Memorial Run 2026 [Image 5 of 6]

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    Port Dawg Memorial Run 2026

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez 

    18th Wing

    The Port Dawg Memorial Run flag is displayed during a memorial run at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The flag is adorned with the aerial porter occupational badge and a thick black line through the center, signifying the passing of fellow Port Dawgs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 03:48
    Photo ID: 9722335
    VIRIN: 260520-F-WJ150-1282
    Resolution: 2839x1893
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Port Dawg Memorial Run 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Indo-PACOM; USINDO-PACOM; USPACOM; 733rdAMS

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