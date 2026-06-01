U.S. Air Force Airmen attend the Port Dawg Memorial Run opening ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The run was enacted to honor those from the air transportation career field who have fallen in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 03:48
|Photo ID:
|9722334
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-WJ150-1128
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.72 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Port Dawg Memorial Run 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.