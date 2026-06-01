Port Dawg Memorial Run 2026

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U.S. Air Force Airmen attend the Port Dawg Memorial Run opening ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The run was enacted to honor those from the air transportation career field who have fallen in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)