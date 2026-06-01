Port Dawg Memorial Run 2026

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua Messer, 733rd Air Mobility Squadron commander, speaks during the Port Dawg Memorial Run opening ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The memorial run was enacted to honor those from the air transportation career field who have fallen in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)