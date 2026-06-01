Port Dawg Memorial Run 2026

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U.S. Air Force Airmen attend the Port Dawg Memorial Run opening ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The Port Dawg Memorial Run is held annually across the world during National Transportation Week, to honor the lives of fallen Airmen in the air transportation career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)