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    Port Dawg Memorial Run 2026 [Image 2 of 6]

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    Port Dawg Memorial Run 2026

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen attend the Port Dawg Memorial Run opening ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The Port Dawg Memorial Run is held annually across the world during National Transportation Week, to honor the lives of fallen Airmen in the air transportation career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 03:48
    Photo ID: 9722332
    VIRIN: 260520-F-WJ150-1043
    Resolution: 5614x3735
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Port Dawg Memorial Run 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Indo-PACOM; USINDO-PACOM; USPACOM; 733rdAMS

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