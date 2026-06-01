A sign displays the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron logo during the Port Dawg Memorial Run at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The Port Dawg Memorial Run is held annually across the world during National Transportation Week, to honor the lives of fallen Airmen in the air transportation career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 03:48
|Photo ID:
|9722331
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-WJ150-1034
|Resolution:
|6256x4171
|Size:
|12.73 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Port Dawg Memorial Run 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.