CNO and MCPON visit TUSC-PAC

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Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman tour Theater Undersea Surveillance Command Pacific on Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, June 2, 2026. TUSC PAC serves as a vital component of maritime security by providing the comprehensive undersea awareness necessary to maintain a strategic advantage across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)