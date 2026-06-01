CNO and MCPON engage with Sailors on NAS Whidbey Island

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Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman engage with Sailors in the galley on Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, June 2, 2026. The Navy's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) mission is to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that directly support the resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life for service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)