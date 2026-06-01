CNO and MCPON visit VP-40

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman meet with leadership assigned to the “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 on Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, June 2, 2026. NAS Whidbey Island serves as a hub for the Navy’s airborne electronic attack and maritime patrol capabilities, providing a critical strategic outpost for maintaining air superiority and maritime domain awareness across the Pacific theater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)