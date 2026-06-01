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    CNO and MCPON visit TUSC-PAC [Image 21 of 22]

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    CNO and MCPON visit TUSC-PAC

    WHIDBEY ISLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman tour Theater Undersea Surveillance Command Pacific on Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, June 2, 2026. TUSC PAC serves as a vital component of maritime security by providing the comprehensive undersea awareness necessary to maintain a strategic advantage across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 22:39
    Photo ID: 9722102
    VIRIN: 260602-N-PC065-6016
    Resolution: 7386x4924
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: WHIDBEY ISLAND, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO and MCPON visit TUSC-PAC [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CNO and MCPON hold all-hands call on NAS Whidbey Island
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    TAGS

    NASWI
    Undersea Warfare
    TUSC-PAC
    Submarine

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