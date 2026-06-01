CNO and MCPON hold all-hands call on NAS Whidbey Island

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Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman conduct an all-hands call on Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, June 2, 2026. NAS Whidbey Island leverages specialized aircraft and maritime facilities to project power and maintain undersea dominance, serving as a vital strategic hub for Indo-Pacific national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)