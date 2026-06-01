Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle engages with Sailors in the galley on Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, June 2, 2026. The Navy's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) mission is to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that directly support the resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life for service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 22:39
|Photo ID:
|9722092
|VIRIN:
|260602-N-PC065-3084
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.77 MB
|Location:
|WHIDBEY ISLAND, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO and MCPON engage with Sailors on NAS Whidbey Island [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.