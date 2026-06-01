1073rd OC Spray Lanes

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Soldiers of the 1073rd Maintenance, Michigan Army National Guard wait in line before enduring the pepper spray lanes, May 31, 2026 on the parade field, Camp Grayling, Mich. The lanes are part of Ready Reaction Force Training for select units maintaining readiness to assist the state police when activated during civil disturbances. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eleanor Osgood)