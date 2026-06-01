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    1073rd OC Spray Lanes [Image 3 of 6]

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    1073rd OC Spray Lanes

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jeffrey Cross 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers of the 1073rd Maintenance, Michigan Army National Guard wait in line before enduring the pepper spray lanes, May 31, 2026 on the parade field, Camp Grayling, Mich. The lanes are part of Ready Reaction Force Training for select units maintaining readiness to assist the state police when activated during civil disturbances. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eleanor Osgood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 16:53
    Photo ID: 9721569
    VIRIN: 260531-A-KV074-5228
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1073rd OC Spray Lanes [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jeffrey Cross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Camp Grayling
    Michigan National Guard
    Annual Training
    1073rd

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