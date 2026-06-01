1073rd OC Spray Lanes

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Spc. Gabriel Hance led by Sgt. Justin Jackson of 1073rd Maintenance, Michigan Army National Guards head to the decontamination station after being sprayed by pepper spray, May 31, 2026 on the far east end of the parade field, Camp Grayling, Michigan. The lanes are part of Ready Reaction Force Training for select units maintaining readiness to assist the state police when activated during civil disturbances. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eleanor Osgood)