1073rd OC Spray Lanes

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Chief Warrant Officer Joel Combs is assisted by Staff Sgt. Eric Vasquez of 1073rd Maintenance, Michigan Army National Guard while he decontaminates after being pepper sprayed, May 31, 2026 on the parade field, Camp Grayling, Mich. The lanes are part of Ready Reaction Force Training for select units maintaining readiness to assist the state police when activated during civil disturbances. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eleanor Osgood)