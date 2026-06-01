1073rd OC Spray Lanes

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Sgt. Julian Jimenez of the 1073rd Michigan Army National Guard takes a deep breath while decontaminating after he was pepper sprayed, May 31, 2026 on the parade field, Camp Grayling, Mich. The lanes are part of Ready Reaction Force Training for select units maintaining readiness to assist the state police when activated during civil disturbances. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eleanor Osgood)