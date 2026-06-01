1073rd OC Spray Lanes

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Staff Sgt.Travis Raymore of the 1073rd Maintenance, Michigan Army National Guard is hit with a stream of pepper spray, May 31, 2026 on the parade field, Camp Grayling, Mich. The Pepper spray lanes are part of Ready Reaction Force Training for select units maintaining readiness to assist the state police when activated during civil disturbances. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eleanor Osgood)