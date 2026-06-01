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    Osan dental program celebrates graduates [Image 6 of 6]

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    Osan dental program celebrates graduates

    PYEONGTAEK-SI, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Dental Assistant Training Program participants receive graduation gifts during the Dental Assistant Training Program graduation at the Osan Air Base Chapel, Osan AB, Republic of Korea, May 29, 2026. The training program is a collaborative effort between the American Red Cross, Defense Health Agency and the Department of War, providing military dependents with the education, clinical experience and mentorship needed to develop assisting skills while supporting operations within the 51st MDG dental clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 01:09
    Photo ID: 9719645
    VIRIN: 260529-F-MU509-1162
    Resolution: 5005x3575
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK-SI, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Osan dental program celebrates graduates [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Osan dental program celebrates graduates
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    Dental
    Osan AB
    51 FW
    51st Medical Group
    7 AF

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