Osan dental program celebrates graduates

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Dental Assistant Training Program participants receive graduation gifts during the Dental Assistant Training Program graduation at the Osan Air Base Chapel, Osan AB, Republic of Korea, May 29, 2026. The training program is a collaborative effort between the American Red Cross, Defense Health Agency and the Department of War, providing military dependents with the education, clinical experience and mentorship needed to develop assisting skills while supporting operations within the 51st MDG dental clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)