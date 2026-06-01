Osan dental program celebrates graduates

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Hannah Cho, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron general dentist, gives opening remarks during the Dental Assistant Training Program graduation at the Osan Air Base Chapel, Osan AB, Republic of Korea, May 29, 2026. The ceremony highlighted how community partnerships and professional development opportunities strengthen both readiness and tour normalization efforts at Osan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)