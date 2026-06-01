Osan dental program celebrates graduates

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Hallie Johnson-Smoot, Dental Assistant Training Program participant, adjusts an x-ray at the 51st Medical Group Dental Clinic, Republic of Korea, May 28, 2026. The training program also helps military spouses and dependents gain valuable experience while exploring new career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)