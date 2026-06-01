Hallie Johnson-Smoot, Dental Assistant Training Program participant, adjusts an x-ray at the 51st Medical Group Dental Clinic, Republic of Korea, May 28, 2026. The training program also helps military spouses and dependents gain valuable experience while exploring new career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 01:09
|Photo ID:
|9719642
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-MU509-1058
|Resolution:
|5429x3878
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK-SI, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan dental program celebrates graduates [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan dental program celebrates graduates
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