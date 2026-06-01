Kelsey Ralston, Dental Assistant Training Program participant, places a lead apron on a patient at the 51st Medical Group Dental Clinic, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 28, 2026. The program helps create career-building pathways for dependents while providing an environment to professionally develop while stationed overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 01:09
|Photo ID:
|9719641
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-MU509-1044
|Resolution:
|4787x3419
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK-SI, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan dental program celebrates graduates [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan dental program celebrates graduates
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