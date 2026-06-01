Osan dental program celebrates graduates

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Kelsey Ralston, Dental Assistant Training Program participant, places a lead apron on a patient at the 51st Medical Group Dental Clinic, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 28, 2026. The program helps create career-building pathways for dependents while providing an environment to professionally develop while stationed overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)