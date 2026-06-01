Osan dental program celebrates graduates

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Dental Assistant Training Program participants observe a dental exam at the 51st Medical Group Dental Clinic, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 28, 2026. Throughout the program, they work alongside active duty dental technicians, receiving instruction in chairside assisting, infections control procedures, patient care and clinical workflow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)