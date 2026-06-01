Dental Assistant Training Program participants observe a dental exam at the 51st Medical Group Dental Clinic, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 28, 2026. Throughout the program, they work alongside active duty dental technicians, receiving instruction in chairside assisting, infections control procedures, patient care and clinical workflow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 01:09
|Photo ID:
|9719640
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-MU509-1019
|Resolution:
|5184x3702
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK-SI, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan dental program celebrates graduates [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan dental program celebrates graduates
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