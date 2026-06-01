Osan dental program celebrates graduates

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Ryan, 51st Dental Flight commander, and Dental Assistant Training Program participants pose for a photo during the Dental Assistant Training Program graduation at the Osan Air Base Chapel, Osan AB, Republic of Korea, May 29, 2026. The ceremony highlighted how community partnerships and professional development opportunities strengthen both readiness and tour normalization efforts at Osan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)