U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Operations Support Squadron and 51st OSS pose in front of a KC-130J Hercules assigned to the Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, during the Landing Zone Safety Officer course at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 25, 2026. Airmen who participated in the two-week course learned the techniques and procedures needed to safely land aircraft in remote-operating environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 20:47
|Photo ID:
|9719443
|VIRIN:
|260525-F-ER993-1201
|Resolution:
|5966x3356
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.