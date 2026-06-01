Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Operations Support Squadron and 51st OSS pose in front of a KC-130J Hercules assigned to the Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, during the Landing Zone Safety Officer course at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 25, 2026. Airmen who participated in the two-week course learned the techniques and procedures needed to safely land aircraft in remote-operating environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)