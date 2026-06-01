Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Operations Support Squadron and 51st OSS take turns establishing radio communications to a KC-130J Hercules assigned to the Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, during the Landing Zone Safety Officer course at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 25, 2026. Airmen participating in the two-week course were taught the qualifications and expertise needed to establish a landing zone in remote-operating environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)