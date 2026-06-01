U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexis Childress, 51st Operations Support Squadron air traffic control journeyman, establishes radio communications to a KC-130J Hercules assigned to the Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, during the Landing Zone Safety Officer course at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 25, 2026. As part of the course, participants took turns relaying information such as wind speed and direction to the KC-130J pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 20:47
|Photo ID:
|9719439
|VIRIN:
|260525-F-ER993-1112
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.