Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexis Childress, 51st Operations Support Squadron air traffic control journeyman, establishes radio communications to a KC-130J Hercules assigned to the Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, during the Landing Zone Safety Officer course at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 25, 2026. As part of the course, participants took turns relaying information such as wind speed and direction to the KC-130J pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)