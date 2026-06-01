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    Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB [Image 10 of 13]

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    Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.24.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    A KC-130J Hercules assigned to the Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni lands during the Landing Zone Safety Officer course at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 25, 2026. This marks the first time a KC-130J has landed at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 20:47
    Photo ID: 9719435
    VIRIN: 260525-F-ER993-1083
    Resolution: 5176x2912
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB
    Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB
    Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB
    Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB
    Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB
    Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB
    Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB
    Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB
    Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB
    Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB
    Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB
    Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB
    Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB

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    runway
    austere environment
    LZSO
    51st OSS
    8th OSS

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