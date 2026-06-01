A KC-130J Hercules assigned to the Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni lands during the Landing Zone Safety Officer course at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 25, 2026. This marks the first time a KC-130J has landed at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 20:47
|Photo ID:
|9719435
|VIRIN:
|260525-F-ER993-1083
|Resolution:
|5176x2912
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.