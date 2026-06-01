Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB

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A KC-130J Hercules assigned to the Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni lands during the Landing Zone Safety Officer course at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 25, 2026. This marks the first time a KC-130J has landed at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)