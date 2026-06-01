U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Huntoon, left, 8th Operations Support Squadron radar, airfield and weather systems noncommissioned officer in charge of production control and Master Sgt. Kyle Ralston, right, 51st OSS NCOIC of training, establish radio communications during the Landing Zone Safety Officer course at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 25, 2026. Factors such as weather, wind speed, ground stability, pilot visibility, radio communications and more are crucial to ensuring the safe landing of aircraft in field conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 20:47
|Photo ID:
|9719434
|VIRIN:
|260525-F-ER993-1058
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.