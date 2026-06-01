Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Huntoon, left, 8th Operations Support Squadron radar, airfield and weather systems noncommissioned officer in charge of production control and Master Sgt. Kyle Ralston, right, 51st OSS NCOIC of training, establish radio communications during the Landing Zone Safety Officer course at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 25, 2026. Factors such as weather, wind speed, ground stability, pilot visibility, radio communications and more are crucial to ensuring the safe landing of aircraft in field conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)