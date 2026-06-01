Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Operations Support Squadron and 51st OSS, set up a K-Visual Assault Zone Marking Panel during the Landing Zone Safety Officer course at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 25, 2026. K-VAMPs are used as a visual identifier to arriving aircraft in an intended landing zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)