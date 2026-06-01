U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Operations Support Squadron and 51st OSS, set up a K-Visual Assault Zone Marking Panel during the Landing Zone Safety Officer course at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 25, 2026. K-VAMPs are used as a visual identifier to arriving aircraft in an intended landing zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 20:47
|Photo ID:
|9719432
|VIRIN:
|260525-F-ER993-1034
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Clear to land: 8th, 51st OSS Airmen attend LZSO course at Kunsan AB [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.