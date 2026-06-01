U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force operate a mass casualty decontamination site during the Guardian Response 26 validation exercise at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 4, 2026. Task Force Operations, alongside Task Force 1, Task Force 2, and Task Force 3, established and operated the sites to efficiently process and decontaminate simulated civilian casualties following a weapon of mass destruction training scenario.(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Kim)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 20:51
|Photo ID:
|9719437
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-FA539-6966
|Resolution:
|1024x683
|Size:
|196.8 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mass Casualty Decontamination [Image 11 of 11], by 1LT Kayla Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.