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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force operate a mass casualty decontamination site during the Guardian Response 26 validation exercise at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 4, 2026. Task Force Operations, alongside Task Force 1, Task Force 2, and Task Force 3, established and operated the sites to efficiently process and decontaminate simulated civilian casualties following a weapon of mass destruction training scenario. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Kim)